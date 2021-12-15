Here's who signed with Florida Gators during early signing period in 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For Billy Napier, patience is a virtue when it comes to recruiting.

At his introductory news conference earlier this month, Florida's new head coach vowed to be "very patient."

"I know everybody wants the pedal to the medal here and go 100 mph," Napier said. "But it's the most important thing we do."

That seems to be the message to Florida fans after a slow start Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.

The Gators inked just five recruits as of noon Wednesday.

Napier, who comes to Florida after four seasons at Louisiana, slowly built the Ragin' Cajuns roster, going from 105th nationally and fifth in the Sun Belt Conference in 2018 to 69th nationally and first in the Sun Belt this past season.

Brad McClenny/AP New Florida head football coach Billy Napier, right, and athletic director Scott Stricklin pose for a photo as Napier is introduced during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

The result was an overall record of 40-12, including back-to-back Sun Belt championships in his final two seasons.

Recruiting was an issue under Napier's predecessor, Dan Mullen, who was fired after the Gators lost five of their final seven games (Mullen wasn't around for Florida's 24-21 victory over rival Florida State to become bowl-eligible) of the 2021 season.

Florida had several recruits decommit, but Napier is preaching quality over quantity.