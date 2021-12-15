Here's who signed with Florida State Seminoles during early signing period in 2021

TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. — Mike Norvell, one day after agreeing to a contract extension, is expected to haul in a top 10 recruiting class for Florida State despite a fourth consecutive losing season.
Norvell, who took over in 2020, received six national letters of intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, including from five-star defensive back Sam McCall.
But he was still waiting on Travis Hunter — the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2022 — to sign with the Seminoles as of 11:30 a.m. The Georgia high school star has been a hard commitment to Norvell's staff since last year, but it remains to be seen whether the loss of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham — who is taking the same position at Oregon — will sway Hunter to reconsider.
