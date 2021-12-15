Watch
SportsCollege SportsFlorida State University

Actions

Here's who signed with Florida State Seminoles during early signing period in 2021

Mike Norvell still waiting for No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter to sign
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Raoux/AP
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, cheers after his team intercepted a pass during the first half of the rivalry game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell cheers after interception at Florida Gators in 2021
Posted at 11:43 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 12:04:44-05

TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. — Mike Norvell, one day after agreeing to a contract extension, is expected to haul in a top 10 recruiting class for Florida State despite a fourth consecutive losing season.

Norvell, who took over in 2020, received six national letters of intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, including from five-star defensive back Sam McCall.

But he was still waiting on Travis Hunter — the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2022 — to sign with the Seminoles as of 11:30 a.m. The Georgia high school star has been a hard commitment to Norvell's staff since last year, but it remains to be seen whether the loss of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham — who is taking the same position at Oregon — will sway Hunter to reconsider.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.