Oxbridge Academy's new coach Mike Colee ready to 'get to work' this summer

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The 2025 season left the Oxbridge Academy Thunderwolves looking for answers, after a winless year.

“I about had to pull over I was so excited," said Mike Colee, Oxbridge Academy's new head football coach.

Oxbridge Academy turns to familiar face to revive football program

So they turned to Colee for answers.

“They’re all fixable problems,” said Colee. "You know I really, my whole goal right now is just to create an environment that the kids want to be here. Want to be a part of and want to be excited about staying, and then the hope is that that that word will get out to the community and others wanna join too.”

Colee is very familiar with Palm Beach County, spending time at Benjamin, Dwyer and even a year back in 2024 at Oxbridge as their offensive coordinator.

Now he's getting his shot under the main headset.

“Being able to finally tell everybody, all the players that I know, there’s a few players left over from that team two years ago," said Colee. "Then a handful of others that I’ve been in contact with since, and being able to finally just say, 'Hey guys, it’s done, but I can’t wait to get here and let’s get to work.' It was phenomenal.”

Colee said he’s excited to get started at summer workouts, which begin on June 1.

