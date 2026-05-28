Oxbridge Academy wins first-ever state softball championship in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach captured its first-ever state championship in girls softball with a dramatic 5-1 comeback victory over Cornerstone Charter Academy, marking a historic milestone for the program and veteran coach Kevin Drake.

WATCH BELOW: 'I'd say this is probably all the way through the best team,' Coach Kevin Drake tells WPTV's Kendall Hyde

Oxbridge Academy wins first state softball Title in West Palm Beach | WPTV

Coach Drake Makes Palm Beach County History

The championship victory made Drake the first fast-pitch softball coach to win four state titles in Palm Beach County, according to school records. Drake previously won three consecutive state championships at American Heritage in Delray Beach in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

"I won three at American Heritage in 2011, 12, and 13," Drake told WPTV. "First fast pitch coach to win four state titles in Palm Beach County."

After his successful run at American Heritage, Drake brought his winning expertise to Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, where he built a competitive program that consistently reached the state level.

Six Previous Championship Appearances Finally Pay Off

Despite leading Oxbridge to six previous state championship appearances and developing multiple Division I athletes, Drake had been unable to capture a state title for the school until this season.

"I'd say this is probably all the way through the best team," Drake said about this year's squad.

The team's dominance showed throughout the season, losing only three games while displaying strength both on the mound and at the plate.

Senior Leadership Drives Championship Run

Senior captain Kaiya Glucksman provided crucial leadership during the team's historic season, helping guide younger players through pressure situations.

"I think it was very special, especially for it being my senior year, and us only having five losses or four losses. It was a very great season," Glucksman said.

Infielder Riley Fraunfelter echoed the team's cohesive approach to the championship run.

"I think this season was great. We started off really strong with a lot of wins, and I think we all came together really well," Fraunfelter said.

Dominant Playoff Streak Leads to Title

After losing to Western in Davie on March 9, Oxbridge didn't lose another game for the remainder of the season, sweeping through the playoffs with impressive performances.

The championship game tested the team's resilience as they trailed for most of the contest before mounting their comeback in the final innings.

"The championship game was emotional, because it was a lot of highs and lows. We were down for most of the game, and then in the sixth and seventh innings, we came back in the seventh inning," Glucksman explained.

Emotional Victory Caps Coaching Career

For Drake, the championship victory carried special significance as he considers his coaching future.

"I didn't think I'd get there again. I know my career is winding down. I haven't decided on anything yet, but this was special," Drake said after the victory.

The championship represents the culmination of years of building the Oxbridge softball program into a state-level competitor, with Drake developing numerous players who went on to compete at the collegiate level.

Palm Beach County's softball programs have produced consistent state-level competition, with Oxbridge Academy now joining the ranks of championship winners in the region. The victory marks a significant achievement for West Palm Beach athletics and demonstrates the continued strength of local high school sports programs.

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