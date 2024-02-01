Omar Haugabook named new head football coach at Glades Central Community High School

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A familiar face on campus is taking over as the next football coach at Glades Central Community High School.

Glades Central alumnus Omar Haugabook was named head coach Thursday.

Haugabook is a former standout quarterback for the Raiders and school police officer who was assigned to his alma mater.

But he spent last season on the sideline at rival Pahokee High School, where he was offensive coordinator for the Blue Devils.

"It's a great honor to be Glades Central's new head football coach," Haugabook said. "I'm proud to serve this community and I'm looking forward to rebuilding the program back to the 'Raider Nation' standards."

WPTV's Todd Wilson profiled Haugabook and his unique dual roles in September.

Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV Omar Haugabook looks over a football practice at Pahokee High School, where he's offensive coordinator for the Blue Devils. Haugabook was a star player at Pahokee's rival Glades Central Community High School.

"It was a tough decision at first," Haugabook said at the time. "But at the end of the day, it's going back to coaching kids and being around the youth."

Haugabook has served as interim head coach for the Raiders since the school parted ways with Travis Moore in November.

"Coach Haugabook has demonstrated excellent leadership during his time on the Glades Central coaching staff," Principal Melanie Bolden-Morris said. "We are proud to have him lead the Raiders both on and off the field and share the wealth of knowledge gained while playing here, in college and professionally."

After graduating from Glades Central in 2004, Haugabook went on to play for Troy University, where he was the 2006 Sun Belt Conference player of the year for the Trojans, and then professionally in the Canadian Football League.