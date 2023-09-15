Omar Haugabook: Police officer by day at Glades Central, offensive coordinator by night at Pahokee

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Officer Omar Haugabook said at this point in his life, he's right where he needs to be.

Haugabook is a Palm Beach County school police officer assigned to Glades Central Community High School.

Before he began walking the grounds of his alma mater, Haugabook was a standout athlete for the Raiders. He went on to play quarterback for Troy University and later professionally in the Canadian Football League.

Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV Omar Haugabook greets students at Glades Central Community High School. He's a school police officer assigned to his alma mater.

Once his playing days were over, Haugabook pursued a career in law enforcement.

"When I started being an officer, I wanted to coach too," Haugabook said.

After 10 years of policing in Louisiana, Haugabook contacted Ray McDonald, his former coach who was also once a school police officer and former professional football player.

Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV Police Officer Omar Haugabook is all smiles as he shares a moment with his former coach Ray McDonald on the campus of Glades Central Community High School.

"He said that, basically, he had started coaching then, but he wanted to come home and do it," McDonald said. "And I said, 'You know what, Omar, man? We need officers like you back home.'"

It's been four years since Haugabook has been back at Glades Central. But here comes the twist.

Haugabook isn't coaching at Glades Central. Instead, he's the offensive coordinator for Pahokee High School, a longtime rival of the Raiders.

Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV Omar Haugabook looks over a football practice at Pahokee High School, where he's offensive coordinator for the Blue Devils. Haugabook was a star player at Pahokee's rival Glades Central Community High School.

"It was a tough decision at first," Haugabook said. "But at the end of the day, it's going back to coaching kids and being around the youth. It doesn't matter if I'm at Pahokee, I'm in Belle Glade. It's still 'the Muck.'"

Haugabook said his goal is to give everything he can to the student-athletes he coaches.