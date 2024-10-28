Hall of Honor created for the legends of the 'Muck Bowl'

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Muck Bowl spirit is in full swing.

"It's what brings both the communities together. You have Pahokee fans; you have Belle Glade fans, and there's going to be a lot of trash talking this week," Glades Central head coach Omar Haugabook said.

Haugabook knows the impact he played in the game.

"You can do anything all year long, but when it comes to the 'Muck Bowl' we want to see if you're that guy," he said.

The Muck Bowl is a game where legends are born. It's been that way for decades. Now, the rich history of the great players and coaches who lived this game will be preserved through a hall of honor.

"It's been a long time coming and it's been a long time needed," coach Eddie Rhodes said.



Coach Eddie Lee Rhodes is a living legend born and raised in Belle Glade. He's coached a number of players who have gone on to do big things in the NFL.

He says the walls at Belle Glade museum will be adorned with a mural, pictures and the stories of roughly 60 players like Rickey Jackson, Santonio Holmes, and Anquan Boldin.

"That's just a figure we're throwing out now, which we know isn't accurate but that's the one we know of we've had contact with and have a tad bit of information on," he said.

Coach Rhodes says the number will eventually be well over 70 and include a Muck Bowl trophy on display.

Haugabook is in prime position to join the hall as a player and coach someday.



"Yes, hold off on that right now I still got a long way to go as a coach," he said.