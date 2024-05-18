Glades Central football jamboree allows teams to 'hit somebody else for a change' as spring practice concludes

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The spring football season is coming to an end, but before it does many of our South Florida teams hit the field to face each other.

Glades Central hosted several local teams in a jamboree before the summer break.

Teams like Port St. Lucie, Park Vista and Wellington made their way west to see how things measure up ahead of the fall season.

Donald Hanna, Park Vista's new head coach, was their defensive coordinator last season. He said he is excited to take over the main headset.

"The weight room and the off-season program is extremely important, but it must correlate to the field," Hanna said. "So tonight is a chance for us to see how much our offseason program is directly correlated to the Xs and Os and the execution to the football field."

WPTV Park Vista High School's new football coach Donald Hanna discusses his thoughts on the upcoming season.

Port St. Lucie's head coach Kimberry Lubin said these scrimmages give his players a chance to see live snaps.

"It's really important because these guys are tired of hitting on each other," Lubin said. "Now we have a chance to go against another opponent other than ourselves. Overall these guys really want to get after it."

At Wellington, the Wolverines are hoping to rebound from a two-win season as we head into the summer months.

"I'm really hoping we face a little adversity here today," Wellington football coach Ross Pryor said. "Trying to get better, trying to compete and hit somebody else for a change."

WPTV Omar Haugabook is now at the helm of the Glades Central football team.

For Glades Central, hosting this event gives this team and community a chance to rally around the school.

"I'm very excited. It's a whole new era," Glades Central head coach Omar Haugabook said. "Just to get the community, the fans and all the alumni to have our back. Because if they have our back, we can do big things, so it was huge to get it back here because I want to get that spirit back, that Raider pride back."