FOOTBALL RECAP: Highlights from Week 4 of Football Night in South Florida

With high school football season well underway, WPTV has you covered with all the highlights from Week 4 of Football Night in South Florida.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Santaluces Chiefs, 8; Palm Beach Central Broncos, 23

WPTV was at Friday night's game in Wellington as the Broncos from Palm Beach Central welcomed the undefeated Chiefs squad.

The Broncos made the first touchdown, followed then by a two-point safety. Palm Beach Central was up 16-0 before a weather delay in the third quarter.

With the game resuming shortly after, both teams scored but the Broncos ultimately broke the Chief's winning streak with a 23-8 win.

West Boca Raton Bulls, 42; Seminole Ridge Hawks, 8

The Bulls coming off an early bye week were looking to stay hot in their matchup against the Hawks.

The last time we saw the Bulls, they were in Wellington facing off the Broncos with an impressive 28-7 win. This week? More of the same for the Bulls.

Starting off with a weather delay, West Boca got to work early when the game finally started, taking control of the field with a 15-0 lead in the second quarter. The Hawks were able to score one touchdown before the half.

The Bulls told WPTV last week they were focused on beating the Hawks this week, and they kept their word, winning 42-8.

Jensen Beach Falcons, 48; Sebastian River Sharks, 0

The undefeated Falcons started off very strong with three scores in the first quarter against the Sharks. The score was 41-0 at the half with Jensen Beach in the lead.

Ultimately, Jensen Beach won the match up 48-0.

The Falcons have a tough game next week as they head down to Palm Beach Gardens to play Benjamin.

Martin County Tigers, 15; Fort Pierce Westwood Panthers, 12

With both teams looking to get back on track this season, the Tigers came off a hard-fought win last week and this week seemed more of the same in what looked like a heavy-weight battle.

Westwood would strike first, but Martin County had answers. Both teams missed the two-point opportunity making the game tied at 6-6 until the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got ahead 12-6 in the fourth, but the Tigers tied the game up again. A last-second field goal by Martin County earned the team a 15-12 win.

Boynton Beach Tigers, 28; Suncoast Chargers, 0

Both of these teams headed into this game Thursday night with 1-2 records, looking to turn the tide on this still very young season.

A lightning delay stalled the start of the game, but from the start it was all Tigers. The team made an 80-yard touchdown run to bring the Tigers up 14-0.

After a couple more scores, Boynton cruised to a 28-0 victory against the Chargers.

Dwyer Panthers, 21; Royal Palm Beach Wildcats, 6

The undefeated Wildcats from Royal Palm Beach played host to the Panthers from Dwyer on Thursday night.

The Panthers, who were searching for their first win of the season, successfully ended the Wildcats' win streak with a 21-6 victory.

Dr. Joaquin Garcia Bulldogs, 30; Leonard Lancers, 0

The Bulldogs are off to a great start this season, going into this game 3-0. Last year, the team only won one game during the season.

The Lancers, capturing their first win last week, were shut out by the Bulldogs in a 30-0 final.

Dr. Joaquin Garcia will look to continue their undefeated streak against Olympic Heights next week.