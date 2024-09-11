West Boca Raton Bulls seek redemption behind dynamic Mallory cousins

Watch "Football Night in South Florida" Friday nights on WPTV at 11 p.m. and South Florida's 9 at 11:30 p.m.

The West Boca Raton Bulls are on a winning streak early in the season, winning their first two games. Right out of the gate, they beat Benjamin in a close one 14-13. Next up, Palm Beach Central fell to the Bulls in a convincing 28-7 win.



Head coach Dylan Potts said the team has matured at the right moment. Yet, he said a pair of cousins continue to be a significant part of the Bulls' success.

West Boca Raton has a dynamic duo in cousins Javian and Mason Mallory.

Starting quarterback Mason Mallory believes their early season success can be traced back to a letdown last season.

"Nobody on the team was happy after we lost to [Coconut] Creek last year in the playoffs, and it started a week after that," Mason Mallory said. "Kids wanted to just put in work by themselves, and I saw everybody grow as a player as a person. I knew we were going to come out and shock some people this year."

Putting in extra work in the off-season is the Mallory way.

"I worked on my speed a lot. That's one thing I really wanted to work on in my game," Mason Mallory said. "I took the mental part of football more seriously."

So far Mason has seen success both through the air but also on the ground, attributing his success to the Bulls offense line.

"Those guys, they take pride in protecting me and all the running backs, and all the skilled players," Mason Mallory said. "I haven't gotten sacked once yet in the regular season this year. So, I can only be grateful for those guys."

The other half of this dynamic duo is Javian Mallory, a 6-foot, 200-pound, four-star-rated running back.

In West Boca Raton's showdown against Benjamin, Javian rushed for 144 yards. This season is all about being healthy.



"I'm really growing, maturing as a person. I'm growing into my body now," Javian Mallory said. "Just being able to maintain my body for the whole season is what we're looking for this year, to play a complete season."

He said during the offseason he's worked on all aspects of the game and has looked to a former NFL standout as a mentor.

"I feel like mentally and physically I'm progressing each and every day, each and every year," Javian Mallory said. "One of my mentors, [Heisman Trophy winner] Mark Ingram, he definitely helped sharpen my skills on and off the field."

WPTV first interviewed the Mallory cousins last year. Both were tall and thin but have now grown and put on muscle.

Javian and Mason said they can't wait to play on Saturdays but aren't ready to reveal just yet which college or colleges they'll attend.