Florida Board of Education approves NIL deals. What does this mean for high school athletes?

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The State Board of Education Wednesday moved ahead with a proposal to allow high school athletes to earn money for their personal brands.

Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals for high school athletes allows those students to get endorsements by promoting products.

“As we learn more about NIL, we’ll share that with our parents, because the last thing we want to do is allow our students to be exploited by bad actors," said Craig Damon, the executive director of the Florida High School Athletic Association, which initially approved the idea back in June.

Students will be prohibited from endorsing alcohol, tobacco, vaping and cannabis products, as well as gambling and sports betting sites.

Another rule states that transfer students, under most circumstances, will not be able to earn any NIL money in that first year.

"I think it brings up some exciting opportunities for student athletes. They see it in college," said Ed Geiger, long-time athletic director at South Fork High School in Martin County, who also serves as the countywide athletic director.

Geiger told WPTV he and his fellow athletic directors will tread lightly and get clarification from the FHSAA before rushing in.

Penalties involve a warning for a first offense, and a one year athletic ban for a second offense.

A third offense would prevent the student-athlete from competing in any interscholastic sports for the duration of their high school career.