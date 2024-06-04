High school athletes in Florida now eligible for NIL deals; will it be game changer?

JUPITER, Fla. — A momentous and unanimous vote was held Tuesday morning, setting in motion a significant shift in the amateur sports landscape.

The Florida High School Athletic Association has overwhelmingly supported Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals for high school athletes, marking a pivotal moment in the history of high school sports.

Three years after the NCAA paved the way by approving NIL deals for all student-athletes, the Florida High School Athletic Association has taken a significant step forward.

In a unanimous 13-person vote, they have opened the door for high school student-athletes to also benefit from NIL deals, potentially transforming their amateur careers and opening up new opportunities.

Jason Kradman, Jupiter High School's head football coach, said he knew this ruling was coming sooner or later.

"Our whole program is based around promoting our players and doing whatever we can to make the experience as great as it can possibly be," Kradman said.

While he's excited to continue coaching the guys, he said transfer rules, and now NIL, have made coaching top players a revolving door.

"It makes your job harder," Kradman said. "Essentially, you're recruiting your own roster 365 days a year. You're applying to all sides of it essentially, and you're doing your best to try and maintain the integrity of your program."

This groundbreaking decision is poised to revolutionize the high school sports scene. However, it's important to note that the FHSAA rules strictly forbid athletes from earning money from NIL while wearing their school's uniform, logo or equipment.