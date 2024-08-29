Atlantic High School is on a roll after Palm Beach Gardens win

A new year that brings nothing but promise.

“Big expectations for the program. Just want try to come out and have a successful season," said Atlantic High football coach Jamelle Murray. "Just trying to accomplish some things that haven’t happened here at Atlantic in history. That’s the main motive. We just trying to find the right way to do it.”

For Atlantic High School, it’s a shot at picking up where they left off.

“I feel like it’ll keep our momentum going up into the season," said senior Shamar Scruggs. "Only getting better and better. Any opponent we see from now on, we will just come ten times harder every time.”

They have a 9-2 record, followed by a playoff appearance.

Junior Horace Glenn says he thinks the Eagles could make it to state championships.

But these Eagles are expecting a lot more in 2024.

“We definitely going to come back. We going to make it back," said junior Horace Glenn. "I feel like this team could make it all the way to states, in my opinion. Especially with the teammates that we got, the dogs and the leaders.”

They’ll face a lot of test over the next few months. But Atlantic is looking forward to the challenge.

“We appreciate the opportunities. It’ll help us for those matchups so we don’t have those early exits in the playoffs. So, everything just builds off of another," said Murray.