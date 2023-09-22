Atlantic Community High School football coach Jamelle Murray soaring to his 'calling' with Eagles

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Before every team meal, Atlantic Community High School head football coach Jamelle Murray always has his players get focused with a prayer.

Murray was a standout wide receiver for the Eagles and went on to play college football at Western Michigan University. Once health issues slowed his progress to play at the next level, his focus became helping others to reach their potential.

"We all have our purpose that we want to be successful and we want to be known for doing something in our area, and I think this is my calling," Murray told WPTV.

The Atlantic alumnus has been with the program for the past 11 years, but this is his first year as head coach. He said the promotion comes with a steep learning curve.

"With the head coach position, it isn't about football anymore," Murray said. "More about managing a lot of the athletes, a lot of the coaches, and between the football field but also the classroom."

Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV Jamelle Murray shows his players a game ball during a team meeting at Atlantic Community High School, where he's in his first year as head football coach of the Eagles.

So far, so good for the undefeated Eagles, who are 4-0.

"I am the head coach, but I'm a teacher first," Murray said.

Murray is also an English teacher at the school. He said being an educator has helped him in coaching.

"Just having patience," he said. "It also teaches me planning, being strategic, organized and just knowing that every kid learns in a different way, so when it's time to relate with the athletes on the field, I just use a lot of strategies that I learned in the classroom."

Murray said he's blessed to be back at his alma mater doing the work that he's meant to do – mentoring and coaching student-athletes.