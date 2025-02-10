After four years, local non-profit track club finally secures home field for practices

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Royal Palm Beach's Blazing Glory Track Club has been a staple for years, having produced several Junior Olympian track runners.

"We pride ourselves on taking each kid out of a different element and giving them an opportunity," Head Coach AJ Ross said.

Last week, WPTV shared the story of the non-profit club struggling to find a park to call home for practice. It's been a struggle for the past four years as they go to different parks each week to practice at night.

Now, after shining light on the situation, Blazing Glory's dream of finding a field willing to host their practices consistently has come true.

"I actually saw their story on the Facebook page of WPTV News," Dr. Shakecia Robinson, Royal Palm Beach Community High School Principal, said. "I know a lot of the kids in the community that run for Blazing Glory."

Now, Robinson is leasing the field to the track club, serving as a relief to the children and their families.

"As a local community school, it's important that we have a great relationship with our feeder schools and local programs," Robinson said. "It means so much to those kids."

The kids will have their first practice at their new home field Monday night.

"We thank (Robinson), we thank the community, and we thank everybody who's willing to play a part in our success," Ross said.