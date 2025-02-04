'Looking for a permanent home': Track club for young athletes faces uncertain future

Blazing Glory Track Club in Royal Palm Beach is more than just a team to many of its athletes.

It's a family that has molded several Junior Olympic track and field runners, but now they don't have an area to train, and it has its athletes at a standstill.

WATCH BELOW: Young track stars seek 'permanent home' to train

Young Palm Beach County track athletes seek home to train

"When I run, I'm able to feel free," Ja'nyla Davis, a Blazing Glory track runner, said.

"Different days, you can set your goals to meet," Deone' Oliver, a Blazing Glory track runner, said.

The athletes believe the experience is helping provide life lessons.

"I like the sport in general, and it really helps me. I have ADHD, and it helps with other stuff, so this helps me, and it's fun," Beckett Ford, a Blazing Glory track runner, said.

The team has a history of helping runners achieve big goals like the Junior Olympics.

"It's great, and I feel like more kids should push harder to make it to the Junior Olympics because it's a great experience," Makai Charles, a Blazing Glory track runner, said.

"The first time, I was like, 'Wow, I made it,'" Markeith Bodwell–Gosier, a Blazing Glory track runner, said.

Blazing Glory is a nonprofit that allows kids to learn the sport of track free of charge.

"A lot of people don't have the money to put into track because track is expensive," Maurice Kirk, Blazing Glory's coach, said. "We wanted to make sure that every kid is able to run."

In just five years, the team has been a big success, competing in some of the country's biggest events and even winning.

Now, they have one issue.

"We are looking for a permanent home," Kirk said.

Currently, Blazing Glory has no official track to hold practice, leaving them to travel to different parks to practice at night.

Fearing the possibility of shutting down, the team is now turning to the public for help.

"Anybody in Palm Beach (County) looking for a track team, we are looking for a home," Kirk said. "If any high school wants to open its arms to us, we are happy to come."

With an uncertain future, the young athletes are thankful for the memories.

"I've just been doing this as a kid and appreciate their support and getting better at the sport," Julian Jackson, a Blazing Glory track runner, said.