Delray Beach Open ticket sales set tournament record

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Players worldwide are competing for win in the 2022 Delray Beach Open.

The 10-day tournament broke records Saturday night.

Mark Baron, Delray Beach Open tournament director, told WPTV the tournament officially hit its best year in ticket sales in its 30-year history.

"What I think it is is it's become such an event that every year it keeps getting bigger and bigger and it's a place to be," Baron said. "It's where people want to go and see."

The tournament had 320 volunteers, five nonprofits and more than 30 vendors.

While they're waiting for the end of the tournament for exact numbers, they had a ticket sale goal of 55,000.

The Delray Beach Open has attracted tennis fans like Garth Sweetnam from as far away as Canada.

"It's opening our eyes to Delray Beach," Sweetnam said.

The tournament is said to bring in upwards of $17 million to the area economy.

Delray Beach Open concludes this weekend

Delray Beach restaurants like Windy City Pizza have been benefiting from the extra tourists.

"We're seeing a lot of new faces, people more willing to come in and sit down, people that come into town specifically for the event that sometimes we see them once a year at Windy City Pizza when they come," Eric Lamb said.

With all its success, organizers of the Delray Beach Open hope to one day renovate the Delray Beach Tennis Center, bringing concerts, horse shows, sports and beyond.

The final day of the Delray Beach Open is Sunday.