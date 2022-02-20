Watch
Top-seeded Cameron Norrie, 2nd-seeded Reilly Opelka reach Delray Beach Open final

First time in 30-year history No. 1, No. 2 seeds to meet in final
Amanda Bixby
Cameron Norrie defeated Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Delray Beach, Fla.
Posted at 11:55 PM, Feb 19, 2022
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Top-seeded Cameron Norrie and second-seeded Reilly Opelka will meet in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Norrie beat fourth-seeded Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in one semifinal Saturday. Opelka edged John Millman 7-6 (8), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) in exactly three hours in the late match.

Tommy Paul congratulates Cameron Norrie in 2022 Delray Beach Open semifinal
Tommy Paul, right, congratulates Cameron Norrie after he defeated Paul 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Delray Beach, Fla.

The final will be the second at Delray for Opelka, the tournament's 2020 champion.

It'll also be the first time in the tournament's 30-year history that the No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed advanced to the final.

The closest instances of that happening: a pair of No. 1 vs. No. 3 finals, along with a pair of No. 2 vs. No. 3 finals. But there's never been a 1 vs. 2 at Delray, until now.

