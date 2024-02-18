Delray Beach Open finals postponed by rain

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Relentless rain forced the postponement of the Delray Beach Open finals Sunday afternoon.

The doubles and singles finals will now be played Monday at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

Top-seeded pair Santiago Gonzalez and Neal Skupski will take on Julian Cash and Robert Galloway in the doubles final.

The world's top-ranked tennis player, Taylor Fritz, will face third-seeded Tommy Paul in the singles final.

Lynne Sladky/AP Taylor Fritz hits a return to Marcus Giron during their semifinal match at the Delray Beach Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Delray Beach, Fla.

The doubles final will begin at 10 a.m. The singles final will begin no earlier than 12:30 p.m.

All tickets for Sunday's finals will be valid for Monday.