Delray Beach Open finals postponed by rain

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Relentless rain forced the postponement of the Delray Beach Open finals Sunday afternoon.
The doubles and singles finals will now be played Monday at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.
Top-seeded pair Santiago Gonzalez and Neal Skupski will take on Julian Cash and Robert Galloway in the doubles final.
The world's top-ranked tennis player, Taylor Fritz, will face third-seeded Tommy Paul in the singles final.
The doubles final will begin at 10 a.m. The singles final will begin no earlier than 12:30 p.m.
All tickets for Sunday's finals will be valid for Monday.