9-year-old golfer excelling in competitions

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — There are quite a few golf stars who live in South Florida, including 9-year-old Brian Kelley of Port St. Lucie.

He's a self-taught golfer who is quickly making a name for himself.



Brian and his family spend their weekends touring South Florida, taking part in some of the biggest youth golfing tournaments.

Brian participates on the South Florida PGA Junior Tour.



Earlier this month, Brian won the boys' 9 U.S. Kids Golf Florida State Championship at Reunion Golf Resort & Golf Club in Kissimmee, shooting 5-under par.

Participants were invited after achieving qualifying scores in local U.S. Kids Golf tours near their hometowns.

On Friday, he finished eighth in Holiday Classic in Palm Beach Gardens where other young golfers competed.

Brian’s parents, Elizabeth & Brian Kelley Sr., adopted Brian at just 3 weeks old and he began competing at 4.

Brian Kelley Sr. can remember the moment that his son fell in love with the game.

John Barron/WPTV Brian Kelley Sr., of Port St. Lucie caddies for his son.



“I love watching the PGA tournaments on TV on Saturdays and Sundays," Kelley said. "Since he was 2 months old, he would sit right by me and was just fascinated with golf."

Although it’s a solo name on that scorecard. these weekends are a family event.

"Really cool. It’s fun having family out there," Brian said.

