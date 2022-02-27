Watch
Sepp Straka rallies to win the Honda Classic

Down by 5 shots entering final round, Straka birdies in rain on final hole
Marta Lavandier/AP
Sepp Straka lines his putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 6:17 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 18:17:07-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Sepp Straka is going back to Georgia in a few weeks. He's headed to the Masters, after pulling off a huge comeback to win the Honda Classic.

Straka, down by five shots entering the final round, tapped in for birdie in the rain on the final hole and ended up beating Shane Lowry by one shot to become the first Austrian winner in PGA Tour history.

He shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday to finish at 10 under.

Lowry shot his third consecutive round of 67, his 9 under total for the week coming up one short.

First-round leader Kurt Kitayama was alone in third at 8 under.

