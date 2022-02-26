Daniel Berger in full control entering final round of Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Daniel Berger wasn't flawless. He just kept avoiding big problems, which almost nobody has managed to do at PGA National this week. That's why he remains the leader of the Honda Classic.

Berger started with a three-shot lead and ended with a five-shot advantage, after his round of 1-under 69 moved him 18 holes away from winning a tournament a 15-minute drive from his home.

Shane Lowry (67), Chris Kirk (71), Sepp Straka (69) and first-round leader Kurt Kitayama (71) were tied for second at 6 under.