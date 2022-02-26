Watch
Daniel Berger in full control entering final round of Honda Classic

Jupiter resident leads by 5 shots after 3 rounds
Daniel Berger hits from 17th tee during third round of Honda Classic
Marta Lavandier/AP
Daniel Berger hits from the 17th tee during the third round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 6:50 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 18:50:36-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Daniel Berger wasn't flawless. He just kept avoiding big problems, which almost nobody has managed to do at PGA National this week. That's why he remains the leader of the Honda Classic.

Berger started with a three-shot lead and ended with a five-shot advantage, after his round of 1-under 69 moved him 18 holes away from winning a tournament a 15-minute drive from his home.

Shane Lowry (67), Chris Kirk (71), Sepp Straka (69) and first-round leader Kurt Kitayama (71) were tied for second at 6 under.

