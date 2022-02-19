Daniel Berger commits to play in Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Daniel Berger has committed to play in the Honda Classic.

The 28-year-old Jupiter resident committed to Palm Beach County's signature PGA Tour event just before the field closed Friday.

Berger, who is the No. 19-ranked player in the world golf rankings, will join fellow Palm Beach County residents Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens next week.

"We couldn't be more excited for another great Honda Classic and our return to normal with double-decker seating at The Bear Trap and more on-course spectator vantage points than we have ever had," Honda Classic executive director Kenneth R. Kennerly said. "The community is ready to get out and enjoy its time at PGA National. We are anticipating record crowds and a great week of competition."

Berger went 14 straight tournaments without missing a cut before back issues led to his missing the cut at the Phoenix Open earlier this year.

This will be Berger's first Honda Classic appearance since 2020. He was forced to withdraw last year because of an injury.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Daniel Berger hits out of a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The William T. Dwyer Community High School graduate was teammates with Koepka at Florida State.

He'll be in search of his first Honda Classic victory in 2021.