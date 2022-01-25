Watch
Palm Beach County residents Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler early commitments to Honda Classic

Koepka missed last year's Honda Classic; Fowler won 2017 tournament
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky/Marta Lavandier
Brooks Koepka, seen here during the 2020 Honda Classic, and Rickie Fowler, seen here during last year's tournament, have committed to play in the 2022 PGA Tour event at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 10:46:16-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A pair of Palm Beach County golfers have committed to play in next month's Honda Classic.

The Honda Classic announced Tuesday that Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler will play in the PGA Tour event, scheduled for Feb. 21-27 at PGA National Resort & Spa.

Koepka, a four-time major winner who finished second at the Honda Classic in 2019, missed last year's tournament with a knee injury. The 31-year-old West Palm Beach native attended Cardinal Newman High School and played collegiately at Florida State University.

Fowler lives in Jupiter and won the 2017 Honda Classic. He'll look to rebound from a three-year slump. His last PGA Tour victory was the 2019 Phoenix Open.

Rickie Fowler holds 2017 Honda Classic trophy
Rickie Fowler holds the trophy after winning the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The Honda Classic can be seen on WPTV.

