Aces, divots and eagles from third round of 2021 Honda Classic

Phil Mickelson remains focus of fans on first weekend of tournament
Marta Lavandier/AP
Phil Mickelson hits from the 11th tee during the third round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Phil Mickelson hits from 11th tee during third round of 2021 Honda Classic
Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 19:34:37-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Three days into the Honda Classic and fans just can't get enough of Phil Mickelson.

Fans follow Phil Mickelson at Honda Classic

It's a good thing the veteran PGA Tour golfer is so beloved, because he's been off his game since stepping onto the Champion course at PGA National earlier this week.

Mickelson has missed the fairway nearly half the time through three rounds of the Honda Classic.

Anyways, the first weekend of the tournament saw plenty of spectators, despite a limited capacity. Don't believe us? Check it out for yourself.

On the golf front, Aaron Wise began the day as the leader, but first-round leader Matt Jones rose to the top of the leaderboard by day's end.

Check out the highs (and lows) of the day.

Honda Classic Day 3 highlights and leaders

A new champion will hoist the trophy Sunday.

Don't forget to watch the final round on WPTV.

