Aces, divots and eagles from third round of 2021 Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Three days into the Honda Classic and fans just can't get enough of Phil Mickelson.

It's a good thing the veteran PGA Tour golfer is so beloved, because he's been off his game since stepping onto the Champion course at PGA National earlier this week.

Mickelson has missed the fairway nearly half the time through three rounds of the Honda Classic.

Anyways, the first weekend of the tournament saw plenty of spectators, despite a limited capacity. Don't believe us? Check it out for yourself.

Out at the @TheHondaClassic this weekend. Big crowds following some of the big names like #philmickelson. See you on @WPTV at 6. pic.twitter.com/hWR4F32yfa — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) March 20, 2021

On the golf front, Aaron Wise began the day as the leader, but first-round leader Matt Jones rose to the top of the leaderboard by day's end.

Check out the highs (and lows) of the day.

A new champion will hoist the trophy Sunday.

Don't forget to watch the final round on WPTV.