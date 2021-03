PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Phil Mickelson struggled with his putting a bit throughout "The Bear Trap." But that didn't mean the fun and the fans didn't follow Mickelson.

Mickelson was the pro with the biggest following at Saturday's Honda Classic.

Fans looked like ants marching in single file at times and bees swarming at other times.

"I just really want to see him play good out here," fan Kyle Logan said. "He's a legend. He's a classic."