PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Aaron Wise was leading by six shots at one point during the third round of the Honda Classic, looking well on his way to a runaway victory.

By day's end, he wasn't even in the lead.

That distinction goes to Matt Jones, the first-round leader who is now the leader going into the final round as well.

Jones grinded out a 1-under 69 on Saturday to get to 10 under for the week.

He leads Wise and J.B. Holmes by three shots.