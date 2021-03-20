Aces, divots and eagles from second round of 2021 Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Friday was cut day at the Honda Classic. But that's not something Aaron Wise had to worry about.

Wise is on top of the leaderboard midway through the tournament.

His 128 is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there in 2007 and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise's PGA Tour career.

Marta Lavandier/AP Aaron Wise hits from the seventh tee during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

A fan favorite at this year's tournament is golfer Phil Mickelson, who has been on the PGA Tour since 1992.

"He's a legend," one fan told WPTV's Meghan McRoberts.

Fans flock to Honda Classic to see Phil Mickelson

Speaking of fans, there were plenty of socially distanced ones (no more than 10,000 per day) at PGA National.

Taste & See reporter T.A. Walker was there to get a glimpse at how spectators spent their day on the green.

Hole 1 is located by our broadcast tent at @TheHondaClassic. We get to see all the pros pass by. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/wFrSR2fZYk — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 19, 2021

Even the animals at PGA National got in on the action. Now that's what we call a birdie.

Although the Honda Classic is a golf tournament, it's not all about golf. Let Jack and Barbara Nicklaus explain.

Jack, Barbara Nicklaus discuss importance of Honda Classic that goes beyond golf

Anyone who's been to PGA National is likely familiar with "The Bear Trap." But have you heard of the "Beer Trap?" It's a tradition that Larry Murphy's family is keeping alive at the Honda Classic, even after his death last year.

Family carries on 'Beer Trap' tradition at Honda Classic

