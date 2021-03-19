Menu

Aaron Wise takes 3-shot lead at midway point of Honda Classic

128 lowest 36-hole score since tournament moved to PGA National
Marta Lavandier/AP
Aaron Wise hits from the seventh tee during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 7:19 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 19:19:46-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Aaron Wise is making PGA National look easy. Wise shot his second consecutive round of 6-under 64 on Friday, moving to 12 under through two rounds of the Honda Classic.

His 128 is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise's PGA Tour career.

He had a pair of eagles to highlight the day, his first two of 2021, and is three shots clear of Brandon Hagy (62) and first-round leader Matt Jones (70).

