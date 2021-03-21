Menu

Watch
SportsHonda Classic

Actions

Matt Jones wins Honda Classic by 5 shots, earns spot in Masters

Jones gets second career PGA Tour win
items.[0].videoTitle
Matt Jones won the 2021 Honda Classic on Sunday.
Matt Jones looks at shot on third hole of final round at 2021 Honda Classic
Posted at 6:35 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 18:35:24-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Matt Jones won the Honda Classic and is headed back to the Masters.

Jones got his second career PGA Tour win Sunday, seven years after his first at the Houston Open.

He finished the week at 12-under 268 and the five-shot margin over runner-up Brandon Hagy matched the Honda record.

Jones started the week with a 9-under 61 that tied the course record at PGA National.

He reclaimed the lead in the third round and kept it the whole way Sunday to finish off the win and secure his second Masters invitation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right