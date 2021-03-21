Matt Jones wins Honda Classic by 5 shots, earns spot in Masters

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Matt Jones won the Honda Classic and is headed back to the Masters.

Jones got his second career PGA Tour win Sunday, seven years after his first at the Houston Open.

He finished the week at 12-under 268 and the five-shot margin over runner-up Brandon Hagy matched the Honda record.

Jones started the week with a 9-under 61 that tied the course record at PGA National.

He reclaimed the lead in the third round and kept it the whole way Sunday to finish off the win and secure his second Masters invitation.