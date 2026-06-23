Florida Panthers introduce Brady Tkachuk after blockbuster trade reunites brothers in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers on Tuesday officially introduced Brady Tkachuk at an introductory press conference, completing a blockbuster trade that reunites him with his brother, Matthew, in South Florida.

Brady Tkachuk, a left winger known for combining high-end offensive production with extreme physicality, said the moment has been difficult to process.

WATCH BELOW: Brady Tkachuk introduced as newest Florida Panther

Brady Tkachuk introduced as Florida Panther | Tkachuk brothers reunite

"I just couldn't believe it, I know I'm going to need a couple of days after this just to regroup and really think about everything that has happened," Brady Tkachuk said.

Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said the motivation behind the move was straightforward.

"Because we want to win and that's our job and our mission," Zito said.

On paper, the Panthers have a two-time Stanley Cup championship-level team returning for the upcoming season. Brady said watching his brother win two Cups has fueled his drive to help bring a third to the Cats.

"Just to be around a Stanley Cup-winning team is something that has always been my motivation. To be here and the pedigree," Brady Tkachuk said.

Brady said he is eager to get on the ice with his new teammates.

"I'm excited to get to know the guys. I just wish the season could start tomorrow. I know it's a few months away, but I just want to get going," Brady Tkachuk said.

The Tkachuk family has had a memorable stretch, as their father, Keith Tkachuk, was also inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. With the NHL Draft on Friday, more roster moves could be on the horizon for the Panthers.

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