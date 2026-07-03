Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas: 'Excited to be part of Cats family again'

Defenseman Radko Gudas spoke to the South Florida media Friday morning for the first time since being traded to the Panthers this week.

WPTV anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim connected with Gudas, asking him what his message is for Panthers fans when he returns to the Amerant Bank Arena ice.

"I'm excited to be part of the Cats family again. One of the best fan bases in the league. Excited to get cheered on by them and give back to my community. Hope to get cheered on by them and not hear myself on the ice cause they're going to be loud when we come out," Gudas said.

The 36-year-old defenseman signed a six-year contract with Florida on Wednesday.

This is Gudas' second stint with the Panthers.

He played three seasons with the Panthers and was on the 2023 team that advanced to the Stanley Cup final before ultimately losing to the Vegas Golden Knights.

For the past three seasons, Gudas played for the Anaheim Ducks, where he served as team captain.

Trim asked what it meant to rejoin his former teammates, including the likes of Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov, who have spoken highly of him.

"I'm very excited to join the Cats again. Hearing these things is something that always warms your heart, and I'm excited to join them, be part of the winning culture again and help them for the ultimate goal," Gudas said.

Gudas said his former post-game high-five celebration with Barkov will be back this season.

The Panthers start the preseason Sept. 20.