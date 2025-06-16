Palm Beach County family's unique signs show support at Florida Panther games for more than 20 years

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Panthers have a passionate and loyal fan base that continues to grow thanks to their recent success.

Among their longtime fans is the Byrne family from Palm Beach County, who have been going to games for years.

WATCH BELOW: Father, son show love for Cats with creative signs

Father, son pump up Panther fans with clever signs

If you have been to a Panthers home game, you probably have seen Jim Byrne and his son Tucker.

They're known for their unique signs and team spirit before and after the game.

Jim is known for pumping up the crowds with his clever signs.

"Credit to the signs comes from my son," Jim said. "He's the one who comes up with all of these slogans. He does the execution and gets the signs made. I'm just a freeloader on that technology."

More than 20 years ago, Jim and Tucker attended their first Panthers game. And the duo couldn't just attend the game; they had to add a personal touch.

"It is so special. I have been a Florida Panthers fan since I can remember," Tucker said. "The Florida Panthers came to exist in 1993, and I was born in 1994, and my earliest memories are going to hockey games with my dad."

The tradition of attending the games and carrying signs is a Byrne family staple, and the fan fair doesn't just stop with the father-son duo.

"My dad's parents, we're all in a group chat together," Tucker said. "We call it Byrnes for Barkov."

Despite now living in Utah for work, Tucker's love for the Panthers continues.

Even in his absence, his dad keeps their sign tradition alive at home games.

"People must assume that I'm paid for by the Panthers, but I'm not," Jim said. "But if I'm there and my son has made me a sign, I'm dancing around and taunting the fans."

It is a tradition that many fans have grown to enjoy for years.

