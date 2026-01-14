Injured stars Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand hit the ice for Florida Panthers practice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Could the Florida Panthers be getting back two of their star players soon?

At Wednesday morning's practice, both forward Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand were spotting skating with the team.

Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand hit the ice for Panthers practice

Tkachuk had been skating with a yellow "no-contact" jersey for the last few weeks, but during Wednesday's practice, he sported a light blue jersey.

After practice, head coach Paul Maurice said it would be up to Tkachuk to determine when he feels like he's fit to return to game action.

Marchand, who has missed the last three games due to a non-disclosed injury, was wearing a yellow jersey during practice.

Tkachuk has yet to play in a game this season after offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia and torn abductor muscle.

The Panthers have been hit by the injury bug for the first half of the season, but still amassed a 24-18-3 record and remain in the thick of the playoff race.

Florida is coming off a 4-3 win over Buffalo on Monday. The team has back-to-back road games coming up on Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes and Saturday in Washington against the Capitals.

