Florida Panthers mascot surprises groom at wedding during playoff weekend

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When a Boca Raton couple was getting married the same weekend as the Florida Panthers home playoff games, Stanley C. Panther came to them.

The Panthers mascot showed up to Cameron and Mariah Floyd’s wedding party at the Boca Dunes Country Club on Friday.

Floyd is a huge Florida Panthers hockey fan.

He told WPTV Anchor Mike Trim his bride, Mariah, set everything up behind the scenes for their big day.

Floyd said he had no idea the mascot was coming to the wedding party but reacted with pure excitement when Stanley entered.

Trim confirmed with the Panthers organization that Mariah Floyd coordinated directly with the Game Presentation Team and her wedding planner to pull off the surprise.

In a video posted to Facebook by wedding guest Reed Booth, Floyd and the wedding crowd was not only surprised but started chanting, “Let’s go, Panthers!”

Cameron Floyd told Trim the couple took a trip after the wedding to Disney Springs, where they watched the Saturday Panthers playoff game.