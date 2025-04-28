SUNRISE, Fla. — Among the thousands cheering on the Cats in person at Panthers games, a family that has traveled thousands of miles in their hockey journey stands out.

Geographically, it's a long way from Sicily to Sunrise. In 2004, Alex Pieri and his wife moved to Boynton Beach from Italy. New to the city, they were looking for date night ideas.

"About eight or nine years ago, when the Panthers were not as famous as today, we went to a couple of hockey games and took the kids," said Alex Pieri, a Panther Superfan.

"I was not excited because I don't understand anything about hockey," said Roberta Lanzalaco, Alex’s wife. However when they saw that the tickets only cost about 10 dollars a piece, they gave a Panthers game a chance.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COUPLE HERE:

A family who found home in South Florida finds family in the Florida Panthers

"November 6, 2021. They were playing. We played against the Hurricanes that night, and we won 2-5," said Lanzalaco.

That one game led to many more.

"She liked it, and I go what do you think we buy season tickets and she says yeah, let's do it. It's a way for us to escape," said Pieri.

The husband and wife own several online businesses, so they need to escape, and last year's Stanley Cup run did just that.

"That was a crazy, crazy emotion, and I would say that was my first year being a Panther fan. I think I was the mascot, and that's why they won," said Pieri.

The couple, one time looking for a date night idea, has now found a family in the Florida Panthers.

"Yes, it's my happy place. When I go there, I leave everything at the door—all the problems and issues."

This family is hoping the Panthers don't have any issues on the ice, as they look to make another Cup run.