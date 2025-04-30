Florida Panthers look to close out Lightning in 5 games as fans snag new gear

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — With the NHL playoffs heating up, fans of the Florida Panthers were busy Thursday at the Baptist Health IcePlex buying last-minute gear ahead of Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It's a win-or-go-home game for the Lightning, and fans are ready for the Panthers to close out this series and move on to Round 2.

WATCH BELOW: Panthers fans sound off ahead of Game 5 against Tampa Bay

Florida Panthers look to close out Lightning, move to second round

WPTV talked to new and long-time fans who said they can smell a back-to-back championship run.

"We're so excited! Go Cats! We love our cats," Gabi O, a Panthers fan.

She's been repping Panther Nation for years and is stopping by Pantherland to grab some of the team's best blue and red gear.

"We love that we have a team shop so close because we can get new gear, and we're so excited for tonight," Gabi said.

Panthers Panthers look to 'play loose' to close out series John Barron

Head coach Paul Maurice said entering the series, his team was limping into the playoffs. It's been a physical series, but the Panthers hold a 3-1 lead heading into Thursday's tilt in Tampa Bay.

The physical style of play is welcome to lifelong fans.

"I'm an original, since 1993," Panthers fan Marlene Kunin said.

Kunin has supported the Panthers since they first became a franchise.

Panthers Panthers' Ekblad suspended 2 games after elbowing player Associated Press

"It's been exciting from the beginning, actually," Kunin said. "Through the bad years, through the good years, but this is amazing. I'm wearing all red today for the Panthers."

She was busy buying a new Panthers jacket ahead of Thursday's game.

It's a snazzy jacket for a fan who remembers the team's ups and downs.

"I was at the first Stanley Cup playoff, and I was there when we lost that last game. I forgot how many overtimes it was. We never expected to win, but it was really exciting," Kunin said.