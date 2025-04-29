Panthers look to close out series against Lightning after thrilling comeback win

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are feeling good after an exciting third-period comeback on Monday night, defeating Tampa Bay 4-2 to take a 3-1 series lead in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

But the team knows the job is not done as the series shifts back to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Panthers look to 'play loose' to close out series

The Cats are just one game away from closing things out and reigning supreme in the battle for the Sunshine State.

It'll be a tough test on the road, but the Panthers are 2-0 on the road in this series so far.

Before heading back to the west coast, players spoke about Monday's big win and trying to finish this series as soon as possible.

"I thought for the most part, this past game at home," forward Sam Reinhart said, "We did a better job of that than the previous one. Play loose, play on our toes and we are excited about the opportunity and the challenge."

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice discussed what it takes to close out an opponent in the playoffs.

"What I think we've learned over the last couple of years is that there is a slightly different emotion coming into an elimination game for both teams," Maurice said. "You want to avoid that emotion. I'm not talking about energy level. You want that event to happen so bad, you try to make it happen with that touch. So we would learn that there are certain emotions that you have to stay away from in this game."

The Panthers and Lightning will face off on Wednesday for Game 5 at 7:30 p.m.

If the Panthers do not close out the series out on the road, then Game 6 will be back in Sunrise on Friday.