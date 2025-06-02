Florida Panthers hold last home practice ahead of Game 1 of Stanley Cup finals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Monday was the final hockey practice for the Panthers, but before they took the ice, it was Aleksander Barkov who was honored with two major awards.

For the Florida Panthers, Barkov is known as the team captain. But in the NHL, he’s known as the best defender in the game.

WATCH: Barkov picks up two awards before finals

Panthers hold last home practice ahead of Game 1 of Stanley Cup finals

It’s backed by the hardware, and on Monday he won back-to-back Selke trophies — an award that goes to the league’s best defenseman.

"I wasn't really expecting that it was very nicely done. I was out of words there. I didn't know what to say for that kind of surprise," said Barkov.

On top of winning the Selke, he was also honored with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. It's an award that goes to the player who is the best leader on and off the ice.

Barky, who has dedicated his free time for years to kids with cancer at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, was surprised by the children with the award.

"It was great, for sure. I'll remember that for the rest of my life," said Barkov.

After the honors, the Panthers hit the ice preparing to spoil the Oilers revenge tour by taking back home ice advantage.

"We've got some great experience, and our team has been awesome at recovering when we need to recover and playing that hard we play when we need to play," said Panther Center Sam Bennett.

Panthers Panthers reflect on how this season's team additions are contributing to success Kendall Hyde

The Panthers have a tall task ahead of them — back-to-back finals wins over Edmonton would mark the first time since 1978 that one team has beaten the same finals opponent two years in a row.

Head Coach Paul Maurice says both teams are evenly matched, so this one will come down to who can stick to the game plan.

"Everybody that hits the ice can be a game changer, so they go on the ice with a different attitude; they're out there to play the game to win the game. I think it will make for incredible, no-lull hockey,” said Maurice.

Game 1 kicks off in Edmonton on Wednesday.