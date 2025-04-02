BOCA RATON, Fla. — NFL guys are used to competing on fine grass and in front of large crowds. But Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter wants to bring his grit from the gridiron to the Old Course at Broken Sound.

"I think the game of golf has changed an awful lot. It's really attracted a lot of personalities to the game. So we've come to golf, but I wouldn't say we came with a soft personality. The same personality we had in the NFL," said Carter.

NFL Hall of Famers take the course at James Hardie Invitational

His confidence showed on the course, as he's not worried about any one opponent.

"I just look forward to fine-tuning my swing," said Carter.

While Carter is fine with his swing, fellow Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is on edge about his first two days.

"Man, the way I'm playing right now, I can't say I'll beat up on nobody. I ain't gone lie; I was playing good two months ago," said Dickerson.

While he dominated NFL defenses for years, this sport brings a different challenge.

"This game is so humbling and frustrating at the same time," said Dickerson.

WPTV Cris Carter

For Rivera Beach's newly enshrined Hall of Famer, Devin Hester has been looking forward to the return home.

"It's great. I love to be able to come to the Sunshine State. The weather is always great," said Hester.

The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational features a field of champion players in addition to the NFL legends.

"It's a dream come true whenever you get the opportunity to be amongst the legends of the NFL. They paved the way for many guys like myself," said Hester.