Devin Hester headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Devin Hester, the all-purpose football star who owns three NFL scoring records, is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Hester will be formally announced as a member of the 2024 Hall of Fame class Thursday night in Las Vegas, home to Super Bowl LVIII.

The Riviera Beach native was one of two players from Palm Beach County among the 15 modern-era finalists, joining Pahokee native Fred Taylor. Two other Palm Beach County natives – wide receiver Anquan Boldin (Pahokee) and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (Boynton Beach) – were semifinalists but failed to make the cut in December.

A standout all-purpose player at Suncoast Community High School, Hester starred at the University of Miami, where he earned first-team All-American honors, before becoming a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2006.

Hester is arguably the greatest return specialist of all-time. He made an immediate impact, returning a punt 84 yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in his NFL debut.

Morry Gash/AP Chicago Bears rookie Devin Hester breaks away for an 84-yard touchdown on a punt return during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears won 26-0.

Born and raised in Riviera Beach, Hester spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Bears (2006-13), Atlanta Falcons (2014-15), Baltimore Ravens (2016) and Seattle Seahawks (2016).

Hester twice led the NFL in kickoff return and punt return yards in a season. He was the punt return yards leader as a rookie in 2006 and again in 2010. He was also the kickoff return yards leader in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014.

The four-time Pro Bowl player holds the NFL record for most all-time combined punt and kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Already a member of the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame, Hester owns three NFL records for most career return touchdowns (20), most career punt return touchdowns (14) and most return touchdowns in a season (tied for six in 2007).

Rick Silva/AP Miami wide receiver Devin Hester returns a Louisiana Tech punt 51 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 18, 2004, in Miami.

Hester retired in 2017 after amassing more than 10,000 career return yards.

It remains to be seen whether Taylor, who is a first-time finalist, will join Hester in Canton, Ohio.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor beats a Miami Dolphins defender on his way to a 90-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of their AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2000, at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born and raised in Pahokee, Taylor was a star running back at Glades Central Community High School and then at the University of Florida.

Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the ninth overall pick in 1998, Taylor holds 42 franchise records, including career rushing yards (11,271) and total touchdowns in a season (18 in 1998). He spent 11 of his 13 NFL seasons in Jacksonville and is 17th on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 11,695 yards.