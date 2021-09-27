Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka hug at Ryder Cup, perhaps signaling end to feud

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Ryder Cup victory may have done more than just reclaim the trophy in blowout fashion. It may have also put an end to an ongoing feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

During the news conference following the team's 19-9 victory Sunday, DeChambeau and Koepka locked arms and hugged it out for all to see.

And it wasn't even their first embrace.

The golfers, both ranked among the top 10 in the world, were seen hugging during Sunday's NBC broadcast of the Ryder Cup.

Koepka won his singles match against Bernd Wiesberger, while DeChambeau defeated Sergio Garcia, helping to propel the U.S. to a victory for the first time since 2016.

The golfers later shared another hug during the news conference, when teammate Justin Thomas coaxed them into hugging "to prove how much of a team we are."

With Thomas singing the lyrics to War's "Why Can't We Be Friends," DeChambeau stood in front of the trophy, picked it up and extended his left arm to the approaching Koepka, who returned the gesture with his right arm. This hug, though forced, appeared to be more meaningful.

Although brief, it was a magical moment for the bad boys of the PGA Tour, who have traded barbs with each other for months via social media.

It got so bad that U.S. captain Steve Stricker issued an ultimatum for DeChambeau and Koepka to put it aside for Ryder Cup week.

Stricter told reporters he was "speechless" at how the pair came together for the greater good of the team.

"This is a new era for USA golf," he said.

Koepka later shared a tweet posted to Golf Digest's Twitter account of the hug on the golf course.

The four-time major winner is a Palm Beach County native who attended Cardinal Newman High School and later Florida State University.