Watch
SportsGolf

Actions

Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka feud continues in Koepka's absence

Spectators removed after calls of 'Brooksy' at Memorial
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Darron Cummings/AP
Bryson DeChambeau watches his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio.
Bryson DeChambeau at Memorial golf tournament, June 4, 2021
Posted at 11:21 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 23:21:11-04

DUBLIN, Ohio — The feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is ongoing at the Memorial, even though only one of them is there.

DeChambeau heard plenty of spectators call him, "Brooksy" at Muirfield Village. Koepka is not even playing this week.

That led to some spectators being removed from the course.

The beef stems from a leaked video that was never aired. The video shows Koepka rolling his eyes and using salty terms to describe how he feels about DeChambeau. Koepka isn't letting it go.

He posted another video Friday offering beer to anyone who had a short day at the Memorial.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right