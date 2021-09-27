Watch
Reliance on rookies pays off for US in Ryder Cup blowout

Daniel Berger, 5 other golfers post combine 14-4-3 record in debuts
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Team USA's Daniel Berger hits to the third green during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis.
Posted at 8:15 PM, Sep 26, 2021
SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — The United States laid waste to the notion that experience is essential to thriving in the Ryder Cup's glaring spotlight.

The U.S. rolled to a 19-9 victory over Europe with a roster that featured six Ryder Cup rookies.

Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler posted a combined 14-4-3 record in their Ryder Cup debuts.

Cantlay, Morikawa and Scheffler were undefeated.

Scheffler capped his rookie debut with a convincing singles victory over Jon Rahm, the world's top-ranked player.

