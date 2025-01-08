'A more intimate experience': TGL kicks off first match of season at Palm Beach State College

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A new era of golf has arrived, as Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL) kicked off at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

And although it’s a new look to the game we know and love, it will also feature many of the best players from around the world.

SoFi Center opened its doors for the first time Tuesday night.

"I just think it’s going to be fun," said PGA golfer Wyndham Clark. "We are us to being inside an arena. I think once we get in it, we will be comfortable, I just hope everyone likes it on TV.”

WPTV

TGL is catching the attention of patrons everywhere.

“Really just the fan interaction," said Palm Beach Gardens resident Scott Wells. "The fact that it’s indoors. Maybe getting to see behind the scenes or how the players are talking to each other. So just a more intimate experience.”

This will be a virtual reality course with teams of three from around the country, giving a new look to the game we love.

“We have the first match tonight but in six days we have Tiger's first match," said TGL CEO Mike McCarley. "Then the next week we have more and more and we go till the end of March. So every week we will be able to get better and better.”

This will give fans a chance to be up close and personal with golfers and even hear from them, as they will be mic’d up throughout the matches.

“Yeah, listen to how they approach shots, how they talk to each other," said one attendee. "A little trash talking too, which we don’t ever get to see. So I’m looking forward to some good digs out there.”

Six teams from around the country will go head to head, adding a new experience to fan interaction.

A full schedule has been released online, as this is the first of many matchups in 2025.

