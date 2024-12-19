'COULD BE THE FUTURE OF GOLF': What to know about this golf league coming to Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — An experience like no other is the best way to describe Tomorrow's Golf League, or the TGL, set to kick off its first ever season at the SoFi Center Palm Beach Gardens next month.

TGL is a prime-time league featuring some of the best technology in sports paired with some of the biggest names in golf.

"This could be the future of golf," PGA golfer Wyndham Clark said. "This could be one of the coolest things on Monday nights after football. That's the hope."

The league will feature six teams of PGA golfers representing different cities— Atlanta Drive Golf Club, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club.

Our local Jupiter Links has an impressive roster— with Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner making up the team.

Other well-known players in the TGL include Rory McIlroy (Boston Common Golf), Rickie Fowler (New York Golf Club) and Billy Horschel (Atlanta Drive Golf Club).

Altogether, the players playing in TGL have a combined 230 PGA Tour wins and 33 major wins.

The SoFi Center has been built specifically for all the TGL matches, located on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Inside the venue is the large 'ScreenZone' golf simulator for taking long shots and the 'GreenZone' for short-game shots and putting.

"This is as close as you're going to get to simulator golf to real golf," PGA golfer Rory McIlroy said. "Having that bridge between the two and being able to have a controlled environment and have fans involved and that interaction."

Each match will consist of two sessions with three players from each team competing in 15 holes total. The holes chosen for the night will be based on a pool of 30 original holes and placed in a unique order.

The battle for the SoFi Cup begins Jan. 7 with a match-up between the New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club. Jupiter Links Golf Club is set to play its first match on Jan. 14.

To view the full schedule, click here. For ticket information, click here.