Friends, family cheer Coco Gauf's major tennis title

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Bar 25 was packed from end to end with supporters, including family and friends, glued to the TVs watching Coco Gauff's U.S. Open women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus.

Sports Coco Gauff wins women's US Open title for first Grand Slam title Howard Fendrich

They anxiously watched at the 19-year-old made South Florida proud as Delray Beach's own took home her first Grand Slam title in New York

That included her grandmother, Yvonne Odom.

“I’m very proud and I’m sure everybody in here is, but I knew it was coming sooner or later, so it’s sooner than later," she said.

Sports Coco Gauff is 'biggest name in women's tennis, not just Delray' Chris Gilmore

It was a special day for the Delray Beach community as she became the first to win the tournament since 2017.

