Friends, family cheer Coco Gauf's major tennis title

Bar 25 was packed from end to end with supporters, including family and friends, glued to the TVs watching Coco Gauff winning the U.S. Open women's tennis title against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus.
Coco’s family and friends watch party at Bar25 in Delray Beach. Sept. 9, 2023
Posted at 11:06 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 23:23:04-04

Coco Gauff, of the United States, poses for photographs after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

They anxiously watched at the 19-year-old made South Florida proud as Delray Beach's own took home her first Grand Slam title in New York

That included her grandmother, Yvonne Odom.

“I’m very proud and I’m sure everybody in here is, but I knew it was coming sooner or later, so it’s sooner than later," she said.

Coco Gauff return shot at US Open quarterfinals, Sept. 5, 2023

It was a special day for the Delray Beach community as she became the first to win the tournament since 2017.

