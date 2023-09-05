Coco Gauff is 'biggest name in women's tennis not just Delray'

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Coco Gauff's name is synonymous with women’s tennis in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach Tennis Center General Manager Jeff Bingo put it this way, “Coco’s the biggest name in women’s tennis not just Delray.”

On Tuesday, she reached the U.S. Open semifinals in New York for the first time, defeating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2.

Delray Beach resident and tennis enthusiast Claudel Robert said she defines, “excellence I think and the fact that she’s extremely young 19 doing what she’s doing I think is great for the community at large.”

This week in particular, with the U.S. Open underway, the No. 6-ranked Gauff is top of mind for many, including those like Bingo.

“I think she’s probably the greatest thing right now for the game,” Bingo said and added, “the torch has been passed from the Williams sisters (Venus and Serena). Her practice, her work ethic just everything is so admirable the way she speaks for children and she’s going bring a lot of good things to tennis.”

Chris Gilmore/WPTV Delray Beach resident and tennis enthusiast Claudel Robert said Coco Gauff is “probably the greatest thing right now for the game."



Robert agrees, it all starts in Delray, “I remember the exhibition back in the early 2000’s I think when I saw Serena and Venus play right here and Andy Roddick.”

The latest win in the quarterfinals is a big one.

It marks the first time a teen reached the semifinals at Flushing Meadow since Serena Williams was the runner-up to her older sister, Venus, in 2001.

Manu Fernandez/AP Coco Gauff reacts during a match against Jelena Ostapenko during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in New York.

Over at the home of her grandparents in Delray in Delray Beach, there was only one choice of programming at noon.

Chris Gilmore/WPTV Grandparents Yvonne and Eddie "Red" Odom watch Coco in her quarterfinal victory in the U.S. Open in New York on Tuesday.



“Yeah I stay nervous with her,” grandmother Yvonne Odom said.

The match had both grandparents on pins and needles in the best way

“So far so good so don’t jinx it. Yeah she’s doing good,” Odom said.



Practice and support from her home team are paying off.

“It’s her time I think,” Odom said with pride, “and I knew it early it's just a matter of time and with God’s grace and make sure she keeps her strength and health.”

The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday.