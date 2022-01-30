Watch
Tom Brady: Greatness at a glance

Most decorated QB of all-time has accrued plenty of accolades in career
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady holds Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV
Here's a look at the crowning achievements of Tom Brady in the course of his 22-year NFL career.

Super Bowl appearances (10)

  • Super Bowl XXXVI (2001)
  • Super Bowl XXXVIII (2003)
  • Super Bowl XXXIX (2004)
  • Super Bowl XLII (2007)
  • Super Bowl XLVI (2011)
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2014)
  • Super Bowl LI (2016)
  • Super Bowl LII (2017)
  • Super Bowl LIII (2018)
  • Super Bowl LV (2020)

Super Bowl champion (7)

  • Super Bowl XXVI (2001)
  • Super Bowl XXVIII (2003)
  • Super Bowl XXXIX (2004)
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2014)
  • Super Bowl LI (2016)
  • Super Bowl LIII (2018)
  • Super Bowl LV (2020)

Super Bowl MVP (5)

  • Super Bowl XXXVI (2001)
  • Super Bowl XXXVIII (2003)
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2014)
  • Super Bowl LI (2016)
  • Super Bowl LV (2020)
Tom Brady smiles while holding Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Feb. 7, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady smiles while holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.

NFL MVP (3)

  • 2007
  • 2010
  • 2017

Pro Bowl (15)

  • 2001
  • 2004
  • 2005
  • 2007
  • 2009
  • 2010
  • 2011
  • 2012
  • 2013
  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2016
  • 2017
  • 2018
  • 2021
Tom Brady in 2002 Pro Bowl
Tom Brady, the quarterback who led the New England Patriots to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI, looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter of the AFC's 38-30 win in the Pro Bowl game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2002, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

Division champion (18)

  • 2001 (AFC East)
  • 2003 (AFC East)
  • 2004 (AFC East)
  • 2005 (AFC East)
  • 2006 (AFC East)
  • 2007 (AFC East)
  • 2009 (AFC East)
  • 2010 (AFC East)
  • 2011 (AFC East)
  • 2012 (AFC East)
  • 2013 (AFC East)
  • 2014 (AFC East)
  • 2015 (AFC East)
  • 2016 (AFC East)
  • 2017 (AFC East)
  • 2018 (AFC East)
  • 2019 (AFC East)
  • 2021 (NFC South)

AP Offensive Player of the Year (2)

  • 2007
  • 2010

AP Comeback Player of the Year (1)

  • 2009
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady passes vs. Carolina Panthers in 2009
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes during a game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass.

Records (regular season)

  • NFL all-time leader in wins (243), touchdown passes (624), passing yards (84,520) and completions (7,263)

Records (postseason)

  • NFL all-time leader in wins (35), passing yards (12,720) and touchdown passes (85)

Records (Super Bowl)

  • Led largest comeback in Super Bowl history (overcame 28-3 deficit for 34-28 overtime win in Super Bowl LI)
  • Most passing yards (505 in 41-33 loss in Super Bowl LII)

All years listed by season.

