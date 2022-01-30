Tom Brady: Greatness at a glance

Here's a look at the crowning achievements of Tom Brady in the course of his 22-year NFL career.
Super Bowl appearances (10)
- Super Bowl XXXVI (2001)
- Super Bowl XXXVIII (2003)
- Super Bowl XXXIX (2004)
- Super Bowl XLII (2007)
- Super Bowl XLVI (2011)
- Super Bowl XLIX (2014)
- Super Bowl LI (2016)
- Super Bowl LII (2017)
- Super Bowl LIII (2018)
- Super Bowl LV (2020)
Super Bowl champion (7)
- Super Bowl XXVI (2001)
- Super Bowl XXVIII (2003)
- Super Bowl XXXIX (2004)
- Super Bowl XLIX (2014)
- Super Bowl LI (2016)
- Super Bowl LIII (2018)
- Super Bowl LV (2020)
Super Bowl MVP (5)
- Super Bowl XXXVI (2001)
- Super Bowl XXXVIII (2003)
- Super Bowl XLIX (2014)
- Super Bowl LI (2016)
- Super Bowl LV (2020)
NFL MVP (3)
- 2007
- 2010
- 2017
Pro Bowl (15)
- 2001
- 2004
- 2005
- 2007
- 2009
- 2010
- 2011
- 2012
- 2013
- 2014
- 2015
- 2016
- 2017
- 2018
- 2021
Division champion (18)
- 2001 (AFC East)
- 2003 (AFC East)
- 2004 (AFC East)
- 2005 (AFC East)
- 2006 (AFC East)
- 2007 (AFC East)
- 2009 (AFC East)
- 2010 (AFC East)
- 2011 (AFC East)
- 2012 (AFC East)
- 2013 (AFC East)
- 2014 (AFC East)
- 2015 (AFC East)
- 2016 (AFC East)
- 2017 (AFC East)
- 2018 (AFC East)
- 2019 (AFC East)
- 2021 (NFC South)
AP Offensive Player of the Year (2)
- 2007
- 2010
AP Comeback Player of the Year (1)
- 2009
Records (regular season)
- NFL all-time leader in wins (243), touchdown passes (624), passing yards (84,520) and completions (7,263)
Records (postseason)
- NFL all-time leader in wins (35), passing yards (12,720) and touchdown passes (85)
Records (Super Bowl)
- Led largest comeback in Super Bowl history (overcame 28-3 deficit for 34-28 overtime win in Super Bowl LI)
- Most passing yards (505 in 41-33 loss in Super Bowl LII)
All years listed by season.