Port St. Lucie sports reporter heading to New Orleans to cover big game for the third time

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — All eyes will be on New Orleans this Sunday as the NFL crowns a champion for the 59th year.

Among the hundreds of media members at the big game this week in Louisiana is a Port St. Lucie man.

Malcolm Harris-Gowdie is making it a three-peat

Port St. Lucie Special Olympian is covering the big game for the third time

A few weeks ago, Malcom Harris-Gowdie was at work at Publix in Tradition, raising support for Special Olympics Florida, when his manager wanted to talk with him.

"He called me into his office and that’s when I was on the phone and that’s when I found out.”

What he found out is that he's going from Port St. Lucie to the city by Lake Pontchartrain.

The Special Olympics, and the media website FanSided, tapped Harris-Gowdie — a Special Olympian himself — to be part of their big game coverage.

“My role during the week is going to be doing a lot of interviews on media row," said Harris-Gowdie.

He says he’s ready for his big assignment, and especially excited to have access to the press box, and to be part of a number of podcasts.

“This means a tremendous deal to me. I’m very honored and privileged to get this opportunity.”

In fact, his work is so good, it’s the third time he’s been invited to cover the big game.

Harris-Gowdie was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age, but since he was 11, he's aspired to be a sports broadcaster. He hopes his work can inspire others from the biggest stage.

“I just want to show everybody that if they see me doing this, going to the Super Bowl three years in a row and being in the press box for the first time ever. When they see this, they can say ‘Oh, if Malcolm can do this, so can I,'" said Harris-Gowdie.

His pick on Sunday? He’s going with a Kansas City three-peat, the Chiefs by a field goal.